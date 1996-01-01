22. Respiratory System
Gas Transport
22. Respiratory System Gas Transport
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following results from the binding of 2,3- bisphosphoglycerate (BPG) to deoxygenated hemoglobin?
Which of the following results from the binding of 2,3- bisphosphoglycerate (BPG) to deoxygenated hemoglobin?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It increases the oxygen affinity of the hemoglobin.
B
It decreases the oxygen affinity of the hemoglobin.
C
It promotes oxygen uptake.
D
It promotes the release of carbon dioxide.