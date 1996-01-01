23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Gallbladder
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which organ in the human body is primarily responsible for the storage and concentration of bile, an essential digestive fluid necessary for the breakdown and absorption of fats?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Liver
B
Pancreas
C
Common bile duct
D
Gallbladder