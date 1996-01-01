9. Muscle Tissue
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
9. Muscle Tissue Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the number of fascicles is true?
Which of the following statements about the number of fascicles is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The number of fascicles in muscle tissues is the same.
B
An increased number of fascicles can be detrimental to one's health.
C
The number of fascicles remains constant from birth to adulthood.
D
Exercise or training can increase the number of fascicles.