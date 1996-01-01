6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
An astronaut has been living in the ISS for two years before returning to Earth. What might have happened to his bones due to his prolonged stay in the ISS:
An astronaut has been living in the ISS for two years before returning to Earth. What might have happened to his bones due to his prolonged stay in the ISS:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The muscles and bones would have been subjected to atrophy
B
The bones would experience a rapid increase in osteoblast activity
C
There will be a significant decrease in bone length
D
All of the above