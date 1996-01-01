23. Digestive System
23. Digestive System Functional Anatomy: Mouth
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the structure located at the tip of the tooth's root which allows the passage of blood vessels and nerves to the pulp cavity as shown in the following image.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Root canal
B
Apical foramen
C
Alveolar process
D
Periodontal ligament