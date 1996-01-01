18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct relation of venous return with stroke volume (SV) and cardiac output (CO) according to the Frank-Starling law of the heart.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
An increase in venous return has a negative effect on SV and CO.
B
An increase in venous return has a positive effect on SV and CO.
C
A decrease in venous return has a negative effect on SV and CO.
D
A decrease in venous return has a positive effect on SV and CO.