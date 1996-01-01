24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
What type of reaction is typically characterized by the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones or the release of stored energy from chemical bonds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Endergonic reactions
B
Metathesis reactions
C
Acid-base reactions
D
Exergonic reactions