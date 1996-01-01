15. Special Senses
Ear - Hearing
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following events of sound conduction:
I. Vibrations are amplified and transmitted to the oval window
II. Soundwaves cause the eardrum to vibrate
III. Vibration creates fluid pressure waves within the cochlea
IV. Vibrations are transmitted to ossicles
Which of the following gives the correct sequence?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I-II-III-IV
B
II-IV-I-III
C
IV-III-II-I
D
III-I-II-IV