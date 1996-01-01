14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
How will the activation of the "fight or flight" response affect the diameter of the peripheral blood vessels?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There will be a decrease in the diameter
B
There will be an increase in the diameter
C
The diameter will remain the same
D
The diameter will increase and then decrease