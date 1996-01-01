19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels Blood Pressure
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reading which refers to the lower number in a blood pressure reading and represents the pressure in the arteries during heart relaxation is called:
The reading which refers to the lower number in a blood pressure reading and represents the pressure in the arteries during heart relaxation is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Diastolic blood pressure
B
Arterial blood pressure
C
Capillary blood pressure
D
Systolic blood pressure