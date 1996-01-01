20. Lymphatic System
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the right lymphatic duct?
It delivers lymph from the left side of the body superior to the diaphragm.
It collects lymph from the right side of the body inferior to the diaphragm.
It is larger than the thoracic duct.
It drains lymph from the right arm, right half of the head, and right chest.