6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
How is bone density affected when women reach their menopausal age:
A
After menopause estrogen levels drop resulting in decreased bone density
B
Estrogen levels and production continue after menopause resulting in stable bone density
C
A marked decrease in estrogen levels is expected but bone density remains the same
D
Bone density and estrogen levels are inversely proportional to each other