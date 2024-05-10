13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following is the list of the events involved to produce neural reflexes through nerve impulses:
I. Sensory neuron activation
II. Motor neuron activation
III. Information Processing in the CNS
IV. Receptor activation
V. Peripheral effector response
Which of the following gives the correct sequence of these events to produce neural reflexes?
