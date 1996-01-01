22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
22. Respiratory System Pulmonary Ventilation
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Following Boyle's law, which of the following happens during the process of inhalation?
Following Boyle's law, which of the following happens during the process of inhalation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The lung volume contracts and the pressure increases.
B
The lung volume expands and the pressure decreases.
C
The lung volume contracts and the pressure decreases.
D
The lung volume expands and the pressure increases.