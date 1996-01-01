27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the primary hormone that stimulates the growth and thickening of the uterine lining in preparation for potential implantation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Progesterone
B
Luteinizing hormone
C
Estrogen
D
Follicle-stimulating hormone