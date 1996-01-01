22. Respiratory System
Disease
Which of the following describes emphysema?
A
There is an inflammation of the bronchial tubes, leading to increased mucus production.
B
An infection of the lungs caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi which leads to inflammation of the air sacs
C
A blockage of the pulmonary arteries by blood clots.
D
The destruction of alveoli that results in the reduction of the surface area for gas exchange.