21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The basic principles behind the use of immunization to prevent diseases involve the concept that:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The primary response develops slowly and strongly.
B
The primary response produces antibodies in massive quantities.
C
The secondary response produces antibodies in massive quantities for an extended period.
D
The secondary response develops slowly and effectively.