The Epidermis: Layers
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The type of skin tumor characterized by the appearance of soft, rubbery, movable lumps that are composed of fat cells and grow just beneath the skin is called:
Dermatofibromas
Keratoacanthoma
Melanoma
Lipomas