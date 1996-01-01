20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
20. Lymphatic System Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the primary difference between the functions of the lymph nodes and the spleen?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lymph nodes primarily filter blood, while the spleen primarily filters lymph.
B
Lymph nodes serve as a reservoir for red blood cells, while the spleen primarily filters pathogens.
C
Lymph nodes activate and proliferate immune cells, while the spleen initiates antibody production.
D
Lymph nodes facilitate communication between immune cells, while the spleen stores and releases platelets.