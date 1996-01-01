27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following structures consists of an oocyte surrounded by supporting cells and undergoes maturation and release during the menstrual cycle?
A
Fimbriae
B
Corpus albicans
C
Ovarian follicles
D
Corpora lutea