Blood Pressure
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Losartan is an antihypertensive medication that specifically inhibits vasoconstriction. Which of the following is the target of the drug:
A
Angiotensin-converting enzyme
B
Calcium channels
C
Angiotensin-II receptors
D
All of the above