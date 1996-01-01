25. Urinary System
Urine Storage and Elimination
25. Urinary System Urine Storage and Elimination
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The female urethral opening is located closer to the vaginal and anal openings compared to males. This proximity increases the risk of infection due to the exposure to which bacteria?
The female urethral opening is located closer to the vaginal and anal openings compared to males. This proximity increases the risk of infection due to the exposure to which bacteria?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Escherichia coli
B
Salmonella species
C
Clostridium botulinum
D
Listeria monocytogenes