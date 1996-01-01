6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which statements is accurate concerning osteocytes:
1. Osteocytes are mature osteoblasts that become less active.
2. Osteocytes like osteoblasts have a cuboidal to columnar shape
3. Osteocytes are housed inside the lacuna
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statements 1 and 2
B
Statements 2 and 3
C
Statements 1 and 3
D
Statements 1, 2, and 3