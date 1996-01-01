19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels Blood Pressure
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is an accurate statement about arterial blood pressure?
Which of the following is an accurate statement about arterial blood pressure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Arterial blood pressure refers to the pressure in the veins.
B
Arterial blood pressure is highest in the veins and lowest in the arteries.
C
Arterial blood pressure is determined by the volume of blood in the veins.
D
Arterial blood pressure is the force exerted by blood against the walls of arteries.