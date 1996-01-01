21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following is not a characteristic of active immunity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is long-lasting, ranging from years to a lifetime.
B
It involves the production of memory cells.
C
It involves transfer of preformed antibodies from mother to fetus.
D
It is primarily acquired through exposure to an antigen.