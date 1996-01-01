20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
20. Lymphatic System Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following gives the correct list of the components of the lymphatic system?
Which of the following gives the correct list of the components of the lymphatic system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Thymus, spleen, tonsil, and arteries
B
Capillaries, spleen, thymus, and right lymphatic duct
C
Right lymphatic duct, heart, spleen, and tonsil
D
Spleen, tonsil, thymus, and right lymphatic duct