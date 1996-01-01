16. Endocrine System
Endocrine System Overview
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Osteoporosis is a disease characterized by a decrease in bone density and mass, resulting in weak and brittle bones that are more prone to fracture. Osteoporosis can affect both elderly men and women, but it is more common in women after menopause due to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Decrease in estrogen levels.
B
Decrease in progesterone level.
C
Decrease in calcitonin levels.
D
Decrease in dietary intake of calcium.