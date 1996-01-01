28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Fetal Development
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Oxygenated blood from the placenta enters the fetal circulation via the umbilical vein. A portion of this oxygenated blood bypasses the liver through a shunt called:
A
Foramen ovale
B
Ductus venosus
C
Ductus arteriosus
D
Umbilical cord