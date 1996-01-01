1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Levels of Organization
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the biological level of organization which statement best describes tissues:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Groups of similar cells carrying out similar or related functions
B
Small structures that exist within cells
C
Collections of tissues grouped together performing a common function
D
None of the above