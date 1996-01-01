22. Respiratory System
Gas Transport
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does an increased respiratory rate restore the normal partial pressure of carbon dioxide in the blood?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It raises the CO2 concentration in the blood.
B
It removes the excess CO2 from the body.
C
It speeds up the oxygen diffusion in the alveoli.
D
It slows down the oxygen consumption of the cells.