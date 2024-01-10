13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Organization of Sensory Pathways
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following motor neurons has the primary function of transmitting signals from the central nervous system (CNS) to skeletal muscles, leading to muscle contraction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Beta motor neurons
B
Alpha motor neurons
C
Gamma motor neurons
D
Sensory neurons