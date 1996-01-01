21. Immune System
Karen, 12 months old, has a cough, fever, and spreading rash diagnosed as measles. She was protected from measles during her first 12 months due to the transfer of which maternal antibodies through the placenta?
A
IgG
B
IgM
C
IgD
D
IgA