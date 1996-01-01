22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a swimming competition, Ava hyperventilates before the race, assuming that it will help her load up on additional oxygen and hold her breath longer underwater. However, during the race, she lost consciousness. Determine the event(s) that might have led to this incident.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The arterial PCO2 dropped below the normal level.
B
The chemoreceptor activity decreased.
C
The respiratory rate decreased.
D
All of the above.