15. Special Senses
Ear - Equilibrium
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sarah loves going to amusement parks and trying out different rides. On her recent visit, she decided to go on a Ferris wheel. After the ride, she felt dizzy and had difficulty maintaining her balance. Which structure in the inner ear is primarily responsible for Sarah's dizziness?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cochlea
B
Macula saccule
C
Macula utricle
D
Semicircular canals