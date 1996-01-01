18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
The Bundle of His, known as the atrioventricular (AV) bundle, is a collection of heart muscle cells specialized for electrical conduction. Where is the bundle of His located within the heart?
Right atrium
Left ventricle
Superior interventricular septum
Coronary sinus