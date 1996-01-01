22. Respiratory System
Gas Transport
22. Respiratory System Gas Transport
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
During hyperventilation, there is an increased rate of ventilation which leads to more rapid removal of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the body through exhalation. All of the following responses are expected to stabilize blood pH except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hydrogen ions are reabsorbed
B
Bicarbonate reabsorption is reduced
C
Bicarbonate production is reduced
D
Hydroxide ions are reabsorbed