13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Adaptation of Sensory Receptors
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a massage, a client initially feels a strong sensation of pressure on their shoulders. After a few minutes, they report that the sensation has diminished despite the massage therapist maintaining the same pressure. Which type of sensory receptors are responsible for this adaptation?
