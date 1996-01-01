17. Blood
Blood Types
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
After her surgery, Ms. Cruz suffered significant blood loss which required an urgent blood transfusion. Four of her friends have volunteered to donate their blood. If Ms. Cruz has a blood type A-, what blood type among them can be safely donated to her?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A+
B
O-
C
AB-
D
O+