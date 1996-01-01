11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Change in Membrane Potential
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System Change in Membrane Potential
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
John is a 62-year-old man who has been living with Parkinson's disease for the past 8 years. He has been experiencing tremors, stiffness in muscles and poor balance. Which neurotransmitter deficiency is associated with motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Serotonin
B
Norepinephrine
C
Dopamine
D
Acetylcholine