11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Change in Membrane Potential
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following occurs when the potassium channels start to open?
The membrane potential moves towards its resting voltage.
The membrane potential starts to depolarize.
The membrane voltage becomes more positive.
The potassium ions move into the cell.