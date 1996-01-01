15. Special Senses
Smell
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Inadequate dietary iodine intake, particularly in regions with iodine-deficient soil and insufficient consumption of iodine-rich marine foods, can lead to diminished iodine intake in the diet, potentially causing enlargement of the thyroid gland. This medical condition is referred to as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Endemic goiter.
B
Hashimoto's thyroiditis.
C
Toxic goiter.
D
Sporadic goiter.