22. Respiratory System
Gas Transport
22. Respiratory System Gas Transport
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
During exercise, your muscles produce more CO2 as a byproduct of aerobic metabolism. If your respiratory rate does not increase to match this increased CO2 production, the concentration of CO2 in your blood will rise. This will eventually lead to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Decreased blood pH
B
Increased blood pH
C
Decreased blood viscosity
D
Increased blood viscosity