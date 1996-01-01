15. Special Senses
Eye - Vision
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why do motion-sick sailors prefer looking at the horizon rather than the immediate surroundings?
The horizon provides a reference point that provides visual confirmation of the movement detected by the inner ears as opposed to the seemingly motionless state of the interior of the boat
Looking at the immediate surroundings can increase the feeling of dizziness and disorientation due to the proximity of moving objects.
The horizon acts as a focal point that helps to distract the sailors from their nausea and discomfort.
Looking at the horizon allows sailors to anticipate the boat's movements better.