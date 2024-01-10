15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
After a head injury during a sports accident, Sarah experienced damage to her cribriform plate, impacting her overall flavor perception. Which of the following was most likely affected?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nasociliary nerve
B
Nasopalatine nerve
C
Olfactory nerve
D
Trochlear nerve