8. Joints
8. Joints Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that is common in the elderly. Choose which statement accurately describes the role that synovial fluid plays in osteoarthritis:
A
It is a thick fluid with an egg-white-like consistency that lubricates and reduces friction between joints.
B
With age, the amount of synovial fluid decreases
C
When synovial fluid is low, it can contribute to joint stiffness
D
All of the above