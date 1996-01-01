17. Blood
Blood Types
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mr. Johnson, a 60-year-old man, recently had a heart attack and was prescribed blood-thinning medication. What is the role of blood-thinning medication in preventing blood clots?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It will directly enhance blood clotting
B
It will trigger severe bleeding
C
It will produce more hormones that are responsible for blood clotting
D
It will inhibit blood clot formation and reduce the risk of blockage in blood vessels