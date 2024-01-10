18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
What happens during the systole phase of the cardiac cycle?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The left ventricle pumps oxygenated blood into the systemic circulation.
B
The right ventricle receives oxygenated blood from the lungs.
C
The right atrium pumps deoxygenated blood into the pulmonary veins.
D
The superior and inferior vena cava filter the blood.