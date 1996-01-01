16. Endocrine System
Hormones
16. Endocrine System Hormones
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following happens when two antagonistic hormones are present?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The effects are weaker than those produced by either hormone acting unopposed.
B
The net result is greater than the sum of the hormone's individual effects.
C
One hormone cannot produce an effect unless the other hormone is present.
D
If both hormones are present, no effect is produced.