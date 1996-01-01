25. Urinary System
Urine Storage and Elimination
25. Urinary System Urine Storage and Elimination
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
John, a 45-year-old man, has been experiencing intense back and abdominal pain and frequent urination. Upon checking, he found some hard deposits in his urine which cause severe pain when they pass through the urinary tract.
Which of the following urinary problems is John most likely experiencing?
John, a 45-year-old man, has been experiencing intense back and abdominal pain and frequent urination. Upon checking, he found some hard deposits in his urine which cause severe pain when they pass through the urinary tract.
Which of the following urinary problems is John most likely experiencing?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Urinary tract infections
B
Nephrolithiasis
C
Interstitial cystitis
D
Urinary fistula