14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
14. Autonomic Nervous System ANS Divisions
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
In response to a potentially threatening situation, sympathetic activation likely results in:
In response to a potentially threatening situation, sympathetic activation likely results in:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A decrease in the release of stress hormones like adrenaline and norepinephrine.
B
Diminished cognitive abilities and concentration to conserve energy.
C
A heightened state of alertness and a temporary insensitivity to pain.
D
A decrease in muscle tension and relaxation.